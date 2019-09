Every four years, the World Cup takes over the world for a month and produces incredible moments and photos.

Brazil has been a beautiful background for some amazing sports photography.

From soaring header goals, to games in the pouring rain, to fans cheering, here are the most mesmerising photos from the World Cup so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.