31 beautiful vintage photos that show what New York City looked like in the 1940s

Kamelia Angelova, Sarah Jacobs
Nyc, 1940s, charles cushmanCharles W. Cushman Photography Collection / Indiana University Archives

Amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman travelled extensively in the US and abroad from 1938 to 1969, capturing beautiful portraits of everyday life.

His archive has been donated to and maintained by Cushman’s alma mater, Indiana University, which has kindly given us permission to publish his gallery of New York City photos taken in 1941 and 1942.

These images give a great glimpse into what everyday life in Chinatown, the Financial District, and Midtown was like over 70 years ago.

The old Fulton Market on Manhattan's Lower East Side wasn't quite so bustling on this Saturday afternoon in 1941.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

There were still traffic jams on South Street along the East River in 1941.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here, a view of the East River and the majestic Brooklyn Bridge.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here's a closer view of the South Street Manhattan tower of the Brooklyn Bridge. The tower, which weighs 90,000 tons, helps support over 14,000 miles of wire.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Three men sit on a bench in Battery Park during lunch hour.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Cushman snapped this spectacular view of Lower Manhattan from across the water in Jersey City.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here's a view of skyscrapers from Wall Street in the Financial District.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Cushman took this from onboard a ferry that's approaching Liberty Street in September of 1941.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This is a view of the Financial District from the South Ferry port.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This is a glimpse down Fulton Street, which goes through Manhattan's Financial District, from South Street in 1941.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Up in Harlem, just north of George Washington Bridge, Cushman captured a shot of Riverside Drive.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Residents socialise on Clinton Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side on a Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Children and adults gather outside various storefronts near the corner of Broome Street and Baruch Place on the Lower East Side.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This horse-drawn carriage waits for passengers in Bowling Green.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

The men pictured here are collecting wartime salvage left outside on the streets of the Lower East Side.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

The hot dog carts in New York City have only gotten bigger and more elaborate since 1942. Here, a vendor waits for business in Bowling Green.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

McSorley's Old Ale House is the city's oldest Irish pub. Located on East 7th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, it's been open since the 1800s.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

The Red Cross station on the Lower East Side offers locals various free items during salvage collection.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here's a view of the Empire State Building from 28th Street in 1942, 11 years after it was completed.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This Italian bakery was open for business at 58 Mulberry Street, south of Canal Street.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Three girls talk outside a candy shop in Lower Manhattan.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This scene from the Lower East Side looks straight out of a movie.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Cushman captioned this 1942 image 'Sunday afternoon gossip.'

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Today the northeast corner of 1st Street and Bowery is filled with shops and bars.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here's a view of the other side of the street, at the southeast corner of the intersection. The pictured barber shop is now a boutique clothing store.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Cooper Union, pictured here on the right, opened in 1859.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

New Yorkers hurry along an undisclosed block between Avenues A and B in 1942.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

You can see an advertisement for Horton's Ice Cream on this corner of Canal Street. Back in the early 19th century, Horton's supplied over half of New York City's ice cream.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

A statue of Abraham de Peyster, who was Mayor of New York City from 1691 to 1694, is seen in Bowling Green.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This woman enjoys her Sunday newspaper on a stoop in the Lower East Side.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

This is a corner on Pearl Street, which runs south through what is now Manhattan's Financial District.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

