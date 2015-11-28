31 beautiful vintage photos that show what New York City looked like in the 1940s

Amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman travelled extensively in the US and abroad from 1938 to 1969, capturing beautiful portraits of everyday life.
His archive has been donated to and maintained by Cushman’s alma mater, Indiana University, which has kindly given us permission to publish his gallery of New York City photos taken in 1941 and 1942.
These images give a great glimpse into what everyday life in Chinatown, the Financial District, and Midtown was like over 70 years ago.
The old Fulton Market on Manhattan's Lower East Side wasn't quite so bustling on this Saturday afternoon in 1941.
Here's a closer view of the South Street Manhattan tower of the Brooklyn Bridge. The tower, which weighs 90,000 tons, helps support over 14,000 miles of wire.
This is a glimpse down Fulton Street, which goes through Manhattan's Financial District, from South Street in 1941.
Children and adults gather outside various storefronts near the corner of Broome Street and Baruch Place on the Lower East Side.
The men pictured here are collecting wartime salvage left outside on the streets of the Lower East Side.
The hot dog carts in New York City have only gotten bigger and more elaborate since 1942. Here, a vendor waits for business in Bowling Green.
McSorley's Old Ale House is the city's oldest Irish pub. Located on East 7th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, it's been open since the 1800s.
The Red Cross station on the Lower East Side offers locals various free items during salvage collection.
Here's a view of the Empire State Building from 28th Street in 1942, 11 years after it was completed.
Here's a view of the other side of the street, at the southeast corner of the intersection. The pictured barber shop is now a boutique clothing store.
You can see an advertisement for Horton's Ice Cream on this corner of Canal Street. Back in the early 19th century, Horton's supplied over half of New York City's ice cream.
A statue of Abraham de Peyster, who was Mayor of New York City from 1691 to 1694, is seen in Bowling Green.
This is a corner on Pearl Street, which runs south through what is now Manhattan's Financial District.
