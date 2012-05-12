Beautiful Video Of Apollo 11 Take-off

A friend recently remarked that my articles and social media contributions are at times overwhelmingly negative, and this is true. I want to raise awareness of what’s going wrong in the world – but at times it’s nice to take a breather and remember everything that is right, just, and beautiful about the United States.



Obviously, it’d be a long list of great achievements and virtues, but this video does in 5 minutes, 28 seconds what 10,000 words would not be able to encapsulate:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Footage from the Moon-bound Apollo 11 launch. Video edited by David Dean Burkhart; I found it on my Facebook news feed, and it made my day. My Google+ subscribers seemed to like it, so here you go!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.