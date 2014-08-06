20 Surprisingly Beautiful Tiny Homes Around The World

Small spaces are the next big thing in real estate.

Thanks to problems like rising housing costs, overpopulation, and environmental damage, it seems the solution is to think smaller. Much smaller.

Here are 20 of the smallest homes we could find around the world. They’re on roofs, on wheels, and in backyards; they have bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens.

But just because they’re small doesn’t mean that they can’t be livable — or beautiful, for that matter. Architects and designers have taken to the tiny home movement, creating beautiful designs that make the tiny spaces as efficient and livable as possible.

