This master sushi chef makes some of the prettiest sushi you'll ever see

Davy DevauxOne of chef Davy Devaux’s masterpieces.
Chef Davy Devaux’s specialty is sushi — but not your average California roll.
Devaux’s YouTube channel, How to Make Sushi, features an array of awe-inspiring sushi roll tutorials, among other general cooking how-tos.
They’re the kind of videos you watch just to see the finished product that comes after a whole lot of precision and attention to detail.
If you don’t have time to watch Devaux’s videos, keep scrolling to see stunning photos of his sushi creations.
Just in time for the holidays, here's Devaux's Santa Claus sushi roll, made with tuna, crab sticks, nori (seaweed), and rice.
This Halloween inspired sushi roll features salmon, black rice (dyed with squid ink), and shavings of dehydrated carrot.
The most impressive part of this Alaskan salmon avocado roll? The fact that there's no rice or nori used; Devaux wraps the roll solely with strips of avocado.
If you're looking for a party pleaser, this is it. For his dragon sushi roll, Devaux made a regular roll with tempura shrimp and avocado, but then topped it with a layer of unagi (eel). To make it look more dragon-like, he finished it off with red peppers and cucumbers for garnish, octopus suckers for eyes, and whiskers from a shrimp head.
This deep-fried sushi roll is filled with salmon, asparagus, and roe (fish eggs), but more importantly, the whole roll itself is fried.
Because sashimi (plain raw fish) can get a little boring, Devaux decided to combine salmon and tuna.
This heart-shaped sushi is perfect for Valentine's Day. The roll has a little bit of everything: mayo, Sriracha, avocado, egg yolk, wasabi, ginger, and, of course, rice and nori.
Ideal for anyone who's not a fan of the raw fish in sushi, this teriyaki chicken roll is made with avocado and cucumber, and drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
Devaux's mosaic sushi is truly a masterpiece. The colourful square-shaped roll is made with salmon, tuna, avocado, and white and pink-dyed rice.
A fancier take on the Philadelphia roll, Devaux's smoked salmon roll combines salmon, avocado, and Mascarpone.
One of the only rolls to include fruit, this flower sushi roll features minced strawberries and rice that's been made pink with raspberries.
The steak tataki sushi roll is one of Devaux's heartier rolls. Topped with a delicious layer of seared sirloin steak, the roll also boasts asparagus and a special sauce.
Instead of serving regular canapés at your next get-together, try these spicy tuna and salmon sushi canapés. The spicy tuna and salmon mixtures are nicely held in place by thin slices of avocado, sashimi, and nori.
The green rice in this panda sushi roll is made by mixing white rice with coriander. The panda's facial features are made with tuna.
Like a true rainbow roll, this roll is topped with slices of yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, salmon, butterfly shrimp, and avocado. The inside of the roll is filled with a tasty crab mix.
Looking to ditch the carbs? Devaux makes a no rice sushi roll that combines other sushi staples: salmon, tuna, masago, crab, cucumber, and avocado.
Devaux used the layer of salmon and tuna sashimi that he had created in a different video to top this roll of rice and cucumber. He calls it the royal roll.
Made with thin slices of salmon and salmon roe, this battleship sushi roll is all about the cucumber garnish.
Devaux's tiger sushi roll is just as impressive as the dragon roll. The tiger's body is actually made from mango, and the stripes are drawn on with squid ink. Under the mango is a regular roll filled with hot sauce and salmon tartar.
The most interesting part of this battleship sushi roll are its soy sauce pearls, which are made from combining a hot mixture of soy sauce and agar (a jelly-like substance) with chilled olive oil, creating a solid gel-like ball.
Inspired by a $1,978 sushi roll he saw that was wrapped in 24-karat gold leaf and sprinkled with diamonds, the millionaire sushi roll is equally extravagant. It includes black truffles, caviar, edible gold leaf flakes, unagi (eel), avocado, and cucumber.
The salmon dreams sushi roll is wrapped in salmon, but features tempura shrimp and cucumber on the inside.
