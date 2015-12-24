This master sushi chef makes some of the prettiest sushi you'll ever see

Davy Devaux One of chef Davy Devaux’s masterpieces.

Chef Davy Devaux’s specialty is sushi — but not your average California roll.

Devaux’s YouTube channel, How to Make Sushi, features an array of awe-inspiring sushi roll tutorials, among other general cooking how-tos.

They’re the kind of videos you watch just to see the finished product that comes after a whole lot of precision and attention to detail.

If you don’t have time to watch Devaux’s videos, keep scrolling to see stunning photos of his sushi creations.

