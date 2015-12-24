This master sushi chef makes some of the prettiest sushi you'll ever see

Sarah Schmalbruch
10 mosaic sushi evolutionDavy DevauxOne of chef Davy Devaux’s masterpieces.

Chef Davy Devaux’s specialty is sushi — but not your average California roll.

Devaux’s YouTube channel, How to Make Sushi, features an array of awe-inspiring sushi roll tutorials, among other general cooking how-tos.

They’re the kind of videos you watch just to see the finished product that comes after a whole lot of precision and attention to detail.

If you don’t have time to watch Devaux’s videos, keep scrolling to see stunning photos of his sushi creations.

Just in time for the holidays, here's Devaux's Santa Claus sushi roll, made with tuna, crab sticks, nori (seaweed), and rice.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the santa sushi roll recipe >

His four seasons sushi roll is a fun twist on a simple salmon, tuna, and avocado roll.

Davy Devaux

For the four seasons sushi roll recipe, click here >

This Halloween inspired sushi roll features salmon, black rice (dyed with squid ink), and shavings of dehydrated carrot.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the halloween sushi roll recipe >

The most impressive part of this Alaskan salmon avocado roll? The fact that there's no rice or nori used; Devaux wraps the roll solely with strips of avocado.

Davy Devaux

For the Alaskan salmon avocado sushi roll recipe, click here >

If you're looking for a party pleaser, this is it. For his dragon sushi roll, Devaux made a regular roll with tempura shrimp and avocado, but then topped it with a layer of unagi (eel). To make it look more dragon-like, he finished it off with red peppers and cucumbers for garnish, octopus suckers for eyes, and whiskers from a shrimp head.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the dragon sushi roll recipe >

This deep-fried sushi roll is filled with salmon, asparagus, and roe (fish eggs), but more importantly, the whole roll itself is fried.

Davy Devaux

For the deep fried sushi roll recipe, click here >

Because sashimi (plain raw fish) can get a little boring, Devaux decided to combine salmon and tuna.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the salmon tuna sashimi recipe >

This heart-shaped sushi is perfect for Valentine's Day. The roll has a little bit of everything: mayo, Sriracha, avocado, egg yolk, wasabi, ginger, and, of course, rice and nori.

Davy Devaux

For the heart shaped sushi recipe, click here >

Ideal for anyone who's not a fan of the raw fish in sushi, this teriyaki chicken roll is made with avocado and cucumber, and drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the teriyaki chicken sushi roll >

Devaux's mosaic sushi is truly a masterpiece. The colourful square-shaped roll is made with salmon, tuna, avocado, and white and pink-dyed rice.

Davy Devaux

For the mosaic sushi roll recipe, click here >

A fancier take on the Philadelphia roll, Devaux's smoked salmon roll combines salmon, avocado, and Mascarpone.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the smoked salmon sushi roll recipe >

One of the only rolls to include fruit, this flower sushi roll features minced strawberries and rice that's been made pink with raspberries.

Davy Devaux

For the flower sushi roll recipe, click here >

The steak tataki sushi roll is one of Devaux's heartier rolls. Topped with a delicious layer of seared sirloin steak, the roll also boasts asparagus and a special sauce.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the steak tataki sushi roll recipe >

Instead of serving regular canapés at your next get-together, try these spicy tuna and salmon sushi canapés. The spicy tuna and salmon mixtures are nicely held in place by thin slices of avocado, sashimi, and nori.

Davy Devaux

For the spicy tuna salmon sushi canapé recipe, click here >

The green rice in this panda sushi roll is made by mixing white rice with coriander. The panda's facial features are made with tuna.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the panda sushi roll recipe >

Like a true rainbow roll, this roll is topped with slices of yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, salmon, butterfly shrimp, and avocado. The inside of the roll is filled with a tasty crab mix.

Davy Devaux

For the rainbow sushi roll recipe, click here >

Looking to ditch the carbs? Devaux makes a no rice sushi roll that combines other sushi staples: salmon, tuna, masago, crab, cucumber, and avocado.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the no rice sushi roll recipe >

Devaux used the layer of salmon and tuna sashimi that he had created in a different video to top this roll of rice and cucumber. He calls it the royal roll.

Davy Devaux

For the salmon tuna royal sushi roll, click here >

Straying from the usual maki, Devaux put together a beautiful platter of sashimi.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the sashimi platter recipe >

Made with thin slices of salmon and salmon roe, this battleship sushi roll is all about the cucumber garnish.

Davy Devaux

For the salmon roe battleship sushi roll recipe, click here >

Devaux's tiger sushi roll is just as impressive as the dragon roll. The tiger's body is actually made from mango, and the stripes are drawn on with squid ink. Under the mango is a regular roll filled with hot sauce and salmon tartar.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the tiger sushi roll recipe >

This vegan sushi roll is all about the vegetables: mushrooms, asparagus, avocado, and carrots.

Davy Devaux

For the vegan sushi roll recipe, click here >

The most interesting part of this battleship sushi roll are its soy sauce pearls, which are made from combining a hot mixture of soy sauce and agar (a jelly-like substance) with chilled olive oil, creating a solid gel-like ball.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the battleship sushi with soya sauce pearls recipe >

Inspired by a $1,978 sushi roll he saw that was wrapped in 24-karat gold leaf and sprinkled with diamonds, the millionaire sushi roll is equally extravagant. It includes black truffles, caviar, edible gold leaf flakes, unagi (eel), avocado, and cucumber.

Davy Devaux

For the millionaire sushi roll recipe, click here >

The salmon dreams sushi roll is wrapped in salmon, but features tempura shrimp and cucumber on the inside.

Davy Devaux

Click here for the salmon dreams sushi roll recipe >

