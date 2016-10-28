The 12 most unique subway stations around the world

The INSIDER Summary:

Not all subway stations are gross and dilapidated.

The infographic below shows 12 of the most unique stations around the world.

Commuting on the subway isn’t something that most people look forward to.

But there are some subway stations around the world that might change that.

Pettitts, an independent travel company based in the UK, created an infographic featuring 12 of the most beautiful subway stations around the globe.

From a station in Dubai that makes you feel like you’re underwater to a station in Russia complete with chandeliers and columns, keep scrolling to see stations worth travelling for.

