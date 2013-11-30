The 66 Most Stunning Science Pictures Of 2013

Rolf Maeder, Photography Sedona Landscape photographer Rolf Maeder shot this incredible photo of a lightning storm over the Grand Canyon.

Anyone who says science is boring has not seen images like these.

Throughout 2013, there have been countless discoveries, phenomena, and moments of natural beauty that amazed and stunned us.

Scientists, professional photographers, and even regular people captured these events in eye-opening pictures that remind us how incredible science really is.





