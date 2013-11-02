Check Out These Renderings Of An 'iPhone Air'

Fuse Chicken Fuse Chicken’s concept for the ‘iPhone Air’

Apple’s unveiling of the iPad Air showed that the company is still able to pull off radical feats of engineering to trim the fat from its already impressively thin tablets.

Fuse Chicken is the hardware design company behind the Une Bobine, a beautifully simple charging dock for the iPhone. They’re currently trying to raise $US20,000 for the Une Bobine on Kickstarter — you can find their page for it here.

To raise awareness of the Une Bobine, the Fuse Chicken team decided to show off what their designers can do by creating a mockup of what they’re calling the ‘iPhone Air.’

It’s pretty awesome — basically, it’s what the iPhone 5S would look like if Apple were able to radically redesign it as they did the iPad Air.

