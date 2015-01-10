Here's A Beautiful Rendering Of Apple's Next MacBook Air

Earlier this week, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman released some new leaked details about Apple’s next MacBook Air, slotted to launch later this year.
Designer Martin Hajek created these beautiful renderings based on those details and descriptions.
One of the big rumoured changes to this year's MacBook Air is that Apple might replace its magnetic MagSafe charging port with a USB Type-C port.
Hajeck rendered a gold model. We haven't heard any rumours that Apple could release a 'champagne' laptop to match its iPhones, but it would definitely be cool.
