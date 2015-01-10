Here's A Beautiful Rendering Of Apple's Next MacBook Air

Jillian D'Onfro
Macbook RenderAgainMartin Hajek

Earlier this week, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman released some new leaked details about Apple’s next MacBook Air, slotted to launch later this year. 

Designer Martin Hajek created these beautiful renderings based on those details and descriptions. 

The 12-inch MacBook Air is rumoured to be even narrower than the current 11-inch model.

One of the big rumoured changes to this year's MacBook Air is that Apple might replace its magnetic MagSafe charging port with a USB Type-C port.

This port would let owners charge but also transfer data.

Getting rid of the MagSafe port would allow the laptop to be much thinner.

It would also mean that the only other port you'd need would be for headphone.

The new MacBook Air's screen will have an even higher resolution than its predecessor.

Hajeck rendered a gold model. We haven't heard any rumours that Apple could release a 'champagne' laptop to match its iPhones, but it would definitely be cool.

