Stunning photos of Hong Kong high-rises from below reveal the hidden beauty of skyscrapers

There are roughly 1,500 skyscrapers dotting the Hong Kong skyline, but few have been seen quite like this.

Australian-born photographer Peter Stewart captures the city’s residential high-rises from the ground looking up. His signature point-of-view shows the beauty and interesting geometric patterns of buildings that wouldn’t otherwise receive a second glance.

Photographer Peter Stewart fell in love with Hong Kong almost as soon as he arrived in 2009. Peter Stewart 'There is so much to see here that keeps me active as a photographer,' now-resident Stewart tells Tech Insider, 'and continually inspires me for new ideas and projects.' Peter Stewart One such series is 'Stacked,' which captures Hong Kong's residential high-rises like you've never seen them before. Peter Stewart One day on a walk, he encountered the dilapidated Yick Cheong Building in Quarry Bay. It looked like a thousand colourful blocks stacked on top of each other. Google Street View He snapped a photo from the ground looking up (pictured) and shared it to social media. It reached over one million people worldwide, according to Stewart. Peter Stewart The positive response to the image of the Yick Cheong Building overwhelmed him. Peter Stewart 'I knew I wanted to explore a different side of Hong Kong away from the large skyscrapers in the (Central Business District),' Stewart said. Peter Stewart With his Canon 5D in hand, he wandered the streets of Hong Kong in search of more understated residential high-rises to photograph. Peter Stewart 'My only hope is that people can appreciate the beauty of these structures from the outside without drawing unknown conclusions about the inside,' Stewart says. Peter Stewart He shoots with a wide-angle lens in order to exaggerate the viewer's sense of scale. Peter Stewart Each image is actually a compilation of three to six pictures melded together in Photoshop. Peter Stewart Stewart captures the building at different exposures so, when combined, the night sky shows brightly and the details in the windows aren't blown out. Peter Stewart The result is remarkable. Peter Stewart He's photographed over 300 residential high-rises to date. Peter Stewart Source: Wired Because there's no place like home. Peter Stewart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.