25 oddly beautiful photos of massive crowds of people

At as I write this sentence, there are 7,313,527,932 people on earth.

Such a massive number of human beings can often look chaotic and overwhelming, but now and again human bodies can arrange themselves in a way that appears fascinating, and even beautiful.

Whether it’s world records or huge group activities, when lots of people come together for a single purpose, special things can happen, as I think you’ll see in the following images.

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on January 9, 2012. Hundreds of surfers take to the water in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most surfers on one wave at Muizenberg in Cape Town September 17, 2006. Organisers claimed a new record of 73 surfers standing on a wave for 5 seconds, beating the previous total of 53. College students stand around sculptures during an art performance in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province March 27, 2007. Pupils learn to wash clothes at a primary school for the upcoming Mother's Day in Jinan, east China's Shandong province, May 11, 2007. 1,010 bikini-clad women posed on Australia's iconic Bondi Beach, setting a Guinness world record for the largest swimsuit photo shoot, on September 26, 2007. People drop lines in holes on a frozen river at a trout fishing event in Hwacheon, about 12 miles south of the demilitarised zone separating North and South Korea on January 13, 2008. More than 1,000,000 people attend the annual ice festival which lasts for three weeks in January. Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei on July 28, 2013. A total of 1,213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time, according to event organisers. Uruguayans barbecue beef during an attempt to create the 'Biggest barbecue in the World' in Montevideo on April 13, 2008. In the attempt to set a Guinness World Record, 1,252 people grilled more than 2,600 pounds of beef on a single circular grill nearly a mile in length. Prisoners dance during an exercise program at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Cebu City, south of Manila, on April 26, 2008. The prisoners' dancing exercises were made famous after a video of them was posted on the internet in 2007. Dancers perform during an attempt to establish a new world record for the largest number of dancers participating in a folk dance in Guadalajara, September 3, 2011. Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza on November 8, 2011. About 2,000 volunteers made 270 tons of kimchi to give away to needy people during the winter season. Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Nikolaus Run in the East German town of Michendorf on December 9, 2012. About 800 participants took part in the running competition that is hosted by the Laufclub Michendorf running association. People in traditional attire play drums during an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Record at a field in Titabar, India, January 6, 2013. A total of 14,833 Assamese people played the drums for 15 minutes nonstop, organisers said. People fight with pillows during International Pillow Fight Day at Heroes Square in Budapest on April 4, 2015. Students take part in a quilt-folding competition after a weeklong military training at a middle school in Tancheng, China, on September 6, 2007. Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, China, on April 11, 2015. Groomers cut the hair of pet dogs as they attend a pet barber qualification test in Changsha, China, on April 15, 2015. People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practicing tai chi in multiple locations, a to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in Shenyang, China, on August 8, 2009. Muslim pilgrims pray during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 27, 2014. Naked volunteers, numbering about 1,700, pose for American artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich, June 23, 2012. A group of people, known as castellers, start to form a human tower, called a castell, during a biannual competition in Spain, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia. A group of 1,000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, China, on May 4, 2015, to achieve a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. A visitor from Japan reacts to a therapist's touch during a mass foot-reflexology session at the Taipei Arena, July 1, 2008. The tourism bureau of Taiwan looked to break the Guinness World Record of 'Most people receiving reflexology/foot massage simultaneously' with 2,000 participants undergoing 20 minutes of reflexology treatment together. Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats on the floor of a gym at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, China, September 7, 2013. This is the eighth year the university set out mats for parents accompanying freshmen students on their first day of school. Numerous tents at the 2013 International Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, China, September 14, 2013. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the world, according to local news agencies. Want to see more massive groups of people doing weird things? 39 of the strangest world records ever set»

