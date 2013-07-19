13 Beautiful Photos From The First Round Of The British Open

Cork Gaines
British Open

Golf returned to its roots this week as the British Open is being held at Muirfield in Scotland.

While golf on a links course in Scotland is often anything but beautiful, the scenery is gorgeous and often leads to amazing photos. This year’s British Open has not disappointed.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourite photos from the opening round of this year’s Open Championship.

At 6:32 a.m. local time, Peter Senior hit the first shot of the tournament in front of a sparse crowd

Tiger Woods' shot from the rough on the first hole looks like it will just miss the camera

A view of the town of Gullane in the background

Scotland's own Richie Ramsay follows his shot with the water in the background

The gallery watches Tiger's tee shot

The bleachers at Muirfield look very much out of place and in the middle of nowhere

Hunter Mahan's tricky footing

The Claret Jug looms

A silhouette of Scott Jamieson

A Tiger lurks in the shadows

The crowd at Muirfield

It was a beautiful day for round one

Tiger Woods had to get creative with this shot as the ball blasts out of the sand

