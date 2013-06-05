19 Beautiful Photos From 'Man Of Steel'

The “Man of Steel” flies to theatres next week.
While promotion is heavily underway for the new film, Warner Bros. has released a ton of new production stills.
We get a better look at Amy Adams as iconic Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as the villainous General Zod, Russell Crowe, Kevin Costner, and, naturally, the man in the red and blue, Henry Cavill.
Before seeing the film, here’s a rundown of who’s playing who in the reboot.
“Man of Steel” hits theatres June 14.
Cooper Timberline fills the shoes of a 9-year-old Clark Kent who already looks like a little hero here.
Henry Cavill takes on the role of the man of steel. Before he can don the cape and suit, he'll head off to work on a fishing boat.
Amy Adams will play reporter Lois Lane. She'll be the first to play the part with red hair. Also, do we spot an Apple product?
She works at the Daily Planet for Perry White (Laurence Fishburne). Check out the sign on the lower lefthand corner of his desk: Do It Now!
Here's another shot of him in the new suit. Director Zack Snyder chose to do away with the iconic red underwear to make the suit feel believable in the real world. You'll see other characters wear similar suits to match.
One version of her in the comics shows she has it out for men from Krypton (that would be Superman and General Zod).
