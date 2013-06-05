19 Beautiful Photos From 'Man Of Steel'

Henry Cavill plays the ‘Man of Steel’ in the Superman reboot.

The “Man of Steel” flies to theatres next week.



While promotion is heavily underway for the new film, Warner Bros. has released a ton of new production stills.

We get a better look at Amy Adams as iconic Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as the villainous General Zod, Russell Crowe, Kevin Costner, and, naturally, the man in the red and blue, Henry Cavill.

Before seeing the film, here’s a rundown of who’s playing who in the reboot.

“Man of Steel” hits theatres June 14.

