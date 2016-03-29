27 beautiful photographs of cinema's most iconic blades

Federico Mauro The Uruk-Hai’s broadswords from ‘Lord of the Rings’

Helping us remember the familiar, art director Federico Mauro has created renderings of some of the most amazing and recognisable blades from movies on a clean background.

Mauro has created impressive visuals that remind us of our favourite films, TV shows, and video games — from Link’s Master Sword in the “Legend of Zelda” games to William Wallace’s claymore from “Braveheart,” these hand weapons are as memorable as the characters that wield them.

Below are our favourites from Mauro’s collection.

The following photos are republished with permission from Federico Mauro.

