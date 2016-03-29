27 beautiful photographs of cinema's most iconic blades

Jeremy Bender
Helping us remember the familiar, art director Federico Mauro has created renderings of some of the most amazing and recognisable blades from movies on a clean background.

Mauro has created impressive visuals that remind us of our favourite films, TV shows, and video games — from Link’s Master Sword in the “Legend of Zelda” games to William Wallace’s claymore from “Braveheart,” these hand weapons are as memorable as the characters that wield them.

Below are our favourites from Mauro’s collection.

The following photos are republished with permission from Federico Mauro.

Ghostface's blade from 'Scream'

Federico Mauro

Sweeney Todd's razor from 'Sweeney Todd'

Federico Mauro

The Joker's knife from 'The Dark Knight'

Federico Mauro

Ace Merrill's knife from 'Stand By Me'

Federico Mauro

MacGyver's all-purpose pocket knife from 'MacGyver'

Federico Mauro

Riddick's sword from 'The Chronicles of Riddick'

Federico Mauro

Jack Burton's dagger from 'Big Troubles in Little China'

Federico Mauro

Jason Voorhees' machete from the 'Friday the 13th' series

Federico Mauro

Bilbo and Frodo Baggins' Sting from 'The Lord of the Rings'

Federico Mauro

The scythe from 'Children of the Corn'

Federico Mauro

Beatrix Kiddo's Hattori Hanzo sword in the 'Kill Bill' series

Federico Mauro

Darth Vader's lightsaber in the 'Star Wars' saga

Feredico Mauro

Machete's machete in 'Machete'

Federico Mauro

Jack Torrance's ax from 'The Shining'

Federico Mauro

Dastan's shamshir from 'Prince of Persia'

Federico Mauro

Oh Dae-Su's not quite blade from 'Oldboy'

Federico Mauro

The Uruk-Hai's broadswords from 'Lord of the Rings'

Federico Mauro

He-Man's Power Sword from 'He-Man'

Federico Mauro

Link's Master Sword from the 'Legend of Zelda' video game series

Federico Mauro

King Arthur's Excalibur from 'King Arthur'

Federico Mauro

The Spartan sword from '300'

Federico Mauro

The Macleod Clan sword from 'Highlander'

Federico Mauro

Jack Sparrow's blade from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series

Federico Mauro

Blade's katana from the 'Blade' series

Federico Mauro

William Wallace's claymore from 'Braveheart'

Federico Mauro

Conan's broadsword from the 'Conan' series

Federico Mauro

Gus Fring's boxcutter from 'Breaking Bad'

Federico Mauro

