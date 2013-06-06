4 Job Ads You Can Only Apply To If You're Hot

Beautiful People, the dating site that you can only join if its existing members agree that you’re beautiful, has started a help wanted ad section, listing jobs available for the very attractive.

Only people who satisfy other BP members’ definition of “beautiful” are allowed to look at the listings (they literally vote on your profile after you fill it out).

Unsurprisingly, a lot of jobs in sales and restaurant work are listed on the site. But some employers want high-level sales management types, and are offering six-figure incomes.

But there are a couple of ads that make us wonder what the employers’ top priority is.

For instance, here’s an ad for an au pair in London:

Hello, We are looking for live-in au-pair who’s a care loving person to come and live with us in our house in North London. The job is to start in July, 2013. You will have your own studio house which is in our back garden, with a separate entrance, en-suite facilities and kitchen. Our house is in walking distance from the local tube station on the Northern Line. We are a young couple who has a 2 year old boy. We are looking for a dedicated caring trustworthy and responsible individual who can come and be part of our family. The job would be 35 hours per week, Monday to Friday. In addition, you will be responsible for all housekeeping duties. This mainly includes cleaning, washing, ironing, cooking etc.

The family says two years’ childcare experience is required and the pay is £135-£150 per week. Graduates of The Princess Christian College, a school for childcare, are acceptable.

Fifth Capital Management in Dallas is looking for an Investment Advisor Representative:

The open position (2) we have right now is for Investment Advisor Representative. We are not necessarily looking for someone with a financial background, but someone with good people skills. We offer training and on going support in addition to a very competitive payout structure. All candidates must pass the Series 65 or 66 exams, prior to being hired – Minimum score of 80%.Wealth Management – financial service – Dubai

Sales- London, UK.

A wealth management company in Dubai needs someone like this:

Does the prospect of leaving the UK to work overseas earning a healthy tax free income in the sun excite you? Would you like to develop a career in the world of offshore wealth management? Our client, an extremely well respected and established financial services company has embarked on a global expansion and is seeking exceptional people to join their vibrant Dubai office.

And then there’s this creepy help-wanted from Kuala Lumpur, seeking a Content Distribution Network sales rep:

The important part is good looking & most beautiful

Other pertinent information:

advantage for multi language.

Qualifications or level of experience required:

Degree in Networking

That’s the entirety of the ad. What could possibly go wrong?

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.