This video of a huge crowd in Manchester singing 'Don't Look Back in Anger' will give you goosebumps

Josh Halliday / Twitter A huge crowd in Manchester sings ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ by Oasis.

In her public address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said of Monday’s suicide bombing in Manchester: “We experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night — but we also saw the best.”

Three days after the deadly attack, May’s words still ring true as people from around the world pay tribute to the tragic deaths of 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena.

There have been vigils, hugely successful crowdfunding campaigns, and heartfelt messages from the world’s most famous celebrities and politicians.

Now, a viral video posted on Twitter by Guardian North of England correspondent Josh Halliday is touching the hearts of all those with Manchester in their thoughts:

The clip shows a huge crowd in Manchester who have gathered for a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of Monday’s bombing. The applause settles and a lone voice rings out from the crowd. Within seconds, the entire crowd joins the chorus of ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ — a hit by famous Manchester-born band, Oasis.

If the video doesn’t give you goosebumps, simply nothing will.

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde

— Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

NOW WATCH: Watch as Democrats break out in song as the AHCA passes the House



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.