Amazing Video Shows How Beautifully Maths Translates Into Life

Mathematics has changed the course of human history countless times. It’s easy to forget how much of what we see every day can be described by a series of symbols and relationships.

A video titled “Beauty of Mathematics” from Yann Pineill and Nicolas Lefaucheux shows exactly how true that is. On the left, you see the equation itself, in the middle, a diagram of what’s happening in real time, and on the right, how things look in the real world.

It shows how maths reveals everything from the very simple — like how probability determines how likely it is that you’ll roll a two and a four during a game of backgammon.

Mathematics can derive the equations of motion that can model a spinning top — how fast it needs to go, and the topping point for when it will wobble out of control:

Maths can describe how a lens of a given size and proportion will magnify something at different distances.

Maxwell’s equations help describe how electromagnetism and a compass work.

And maths is the reason a series of ones and zeros can end up on your screen as what you’re reading right now.

The video opens with a quote from Bertrand Russell that just about sums things up:

“Mathematics, rightly viewed, possesses not only truth, but supreme beauty — a beauty cold and austere, without the gorgeous trappings of painting or music.”

Here’s the full video (via Flowing Data):

