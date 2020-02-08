The most beautiful main street in every state

Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock Main Street in Hudson, Ohio.

America is full of historic main streets with beautiful architecture and quaint attractions.

Not all main streets are named “Main Street.”

Many of the streets feature buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

Not all main streets in the US are named “Main Street,” but every state has a beautiful thoroughfare with historic buildings, funky shops, and scenic views.

Here is the most stunning main street in every state.

ALABAMA: Main Street, Hartselle

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The exterior of antique dealers in Hartselle.

Hartselle’s Main Street is a treasure trove for antique enthusiasts. Historic Downtown Hartselle features boutiques, specialty stores, and antique dealers housed inside charming, colourful storefronts.

ALASKA: Main Street, Talkeetna

Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Nagley’s Store in Talkeetna.

Talkeetna’s Main Street is home to gift shops, eateries, and live music, attracting tourists from around the world. Nagley’s Store is one of the street’s most popular attractions with its cosy cafe and eclectic cast of store cats. In clear weather, visitors can also enjoy views of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America.

ARIZONA: Main Street, Scottsdale

Lunasee Studios/Shutterstock Jack Knife Sculpture on Main Street in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale’s Main Street contains over 40 art galleries displaying the work of more than 1,000 artists. The street is also a gallery of its own with “Jack Knife,” an 8-foot bronze sculpture inspired by the city’s official seal, on display in the centre of town.

ARKANSAS: Main Street, Eureka Springs

RaksyBH/Shutterstock Downtown Eureka Springs.

For an authentic trip down Main Street in Downtown Eureka Springs, visitors can explore its Victorian architecture, shops, and galleries with an old-fashioned carriage ride. Live music in Basin Spring Park and an array of bars make Main Street a nightlife hub, as well.

CALIFORNIA: Crescent Avenue, Avalon

Michelangelo DeSantis/Shutterstock Houses overlooking Avalon’s main street.

Avalon is the only incorporated city on Catalina Island, about 22 miles from Los Angeles. Crescent Avenue, the main street along Avalon Bay, provides easy access to beaches with stops for restaurants, boutiques, and historic architecture along the way.

COLORADO: Main Street, Telluride

Attractions on Telluride’s Main Street include an independent bookstore called Between the Covers with over 10,000 books, The Coffee Cowboy cafe that serves drinks out of a truck, and the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art. Plus, unbeatable mountain views.

CONNECTICUT: Main Street, Essex

Mark Roger Bailey/Shutterstock A 1930 Ford Model A Roadster parked at the Griswold Inn.

Colonial homes and harbour views make Essex a picturesque, historic destination. The Griswold Inn on Main Street is said to be one of the oldest continuously operating taverns in the US,established in 1776.

DELAWARE: Main Street, Middletown

Alexanderphoto7/Shutterstock The Everett Theatre.

Middletown’s Main Street is home to the historic Everett Theatre, which opened in 1863 and was featured in the1989 movie “The Dead Poets Society.”

FLORIDA: St. George Street, St. Augustine

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock St. George Street in St. Augustine.

According to many historians, St. Augustine is the oldest city in the US, having been established by the Spanish in 1565. Its main street, lined with shops and inns, maintains that old-world charm.

GEORGIA: Main Street, Rome

Joe Hendrickson/Shutterstock Rome’s DeSoto Theatre.

Rome, Georgia’s main street is the second-widest Main Street in Georgia. Its shopping district includes landmarks like the DeSoto Theatre and the Clock Tower.

HAWAII: Front Street, Lahaina, Maui

Photo Image/Shutterstock Front Street in Lahaina.

A frequent cruise ship tourist stop, Front Street’s harbour offers ocean views and whale-watching tours. There are also over 40 art galleries.

IDAHO: Main Street, Wallace

Jess Kraft/Shutterstock Wallace’s main street.

Every single building on Main Street in Wallace, Idaho, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Wallace dates back to 1884 when Colonel William R. Wallace bought 80 acres of land that grew into a mining town.

ILLINOIS: Michigan Avenue, Chicago

FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock The DuSable Bridge brings Michigan Avenue across the river.

Michigan Avenue runs through Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile” with views of the Willis Tower and over the Chicago River via the DuSable Bridge.

INDIANA: Main Street, New Albany

Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock Culbertson Mansion on Main Street in New Albany.

New Albany’s Mansion Row Historic District is dotted with Civil War-era mansions such as the Culbertson Mansion on Main Street.

IOWA: Main Street, Pella

Laurens Hoddenbagh/Shutterstock The windmill on Main Street in Pella.

In addition to bountiful shopping opportunities, Pella’s Main Street is home to the largest Dutch windmill in the US.

KANSAS: Main Street, Hays

Nagel Photography/Shutterstock Main Street in Hays, Kansas.

Hays’ Chestnut Street District is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s named for the old Chestnut Street, renamed Main Street in 1929.

KENTUCKY: Main Street, Paducah

Angela N Perryman/Shutterstock Downtown Paducah.

Downtown Paducah’s attractions include historic theatres, galleries, and the National Quilt Museum. The colourful buildings on Paducah’s Main Street instill the town with old-world charm.

LOUISIANA: Bourbon Street, New Orleans

SeanPavonePhoto/iStock Bourbon Street lit up.

With its neon lights, party atmosphere, and scenic balconies, Bourbon Street is peak New Orleans.

MAINE: Front Street, Bath

Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Front Street in downtown Bath.

Bath is known for its up-and-coming arts scene with events like Bath Heritage Days. The brick footpaths and storefronts frequently earn it the honour of one of the best small towns to visit in America.

MARYLAND: Main Street, Annapolis

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock The view over Main Street in Annapolis.

Walking down Main Street in Annapolis features views of the State House, Chesapeake Bay, and 18th-century buildings full of character.

MASSACHUSETTS: Main Street, Nantucket

John Santoro/Shutterstock Nantucket’s main street.

Nantucket’s combination of cobblestone streets and ocean breezes make it the ultimate summer destination. Main Street has plenty for visitors to see, from historic sites to quaint boutiques.

MICHIGAN: Main Street, Mackinac Island

aceshot1/Shutterstock Mackinac Island’s Main Street.

Situated on the shores of the Great Lakes, Mackinac Island’s Main Street is well-known for its nightlife after the last ferry leaves.

MINNESOTA: Main Street, Stillwater

Sam Wagner/Shutterstock An aerial shot of Stillwater.

Stillwater’s Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places with over 100 independently owned shops and a famous antiques mall.

MISSISSIPPI: Oxford Square, Oxford

James Kirkikis/Shutterstock Square Books in Oxford Square.

To locals, Oxford Square is simply known as “The Square” and is beloved for its wide array of stores and nightlife. One of its most famous sites is Square Books, an independent bookstore with a collective 10,000 square feet of books.

MISSOURI: Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock A snowy street in Sedalia.

Along Broadway Boulevard in Sedalia, one can find the historic Hotel Bothwell from the 1920s (which is said to be haunted) and The Avenues downtown shopping district.

MONTANA: Main Street, Whitefish

Pierdelune/Shutterstock Whitefish’s Main Street.

The brick storefronts in Whitefish are a beautiful sight, but the surrounding Northern Rocky Mountains steal the show.

NEBRASKA: P Street, Lincoln

Victor Wong/Shutterstock Historic buildings on P Street.

In the 1800s, Lincoln’s Haymarket District on P Street was a bustling market square where people came to buy wagon equipment. These days, there are more goods and services to choose from, and it’s home to Nebraska’s first microbrewery.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Main Street, Concord

Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock Main Street in Concord.

After a two-year renovation, Concord’s Main Street is more accessible and spacious while still maintaining its 1700s heritage.

NEW JERSEY: Nassau Street, Princeton

Helen89/Shutterstock Nassau Street in Princeton.

Nassau Street in Princeton is packed with eateries, cafes, and Colonial architecture. Princeton University’s campus also makes a beautiful stop.

NEW MEXICO: Bullard Street, Silver City

Underawesternsky/Shutterstock Bullard Street.

Bullard Street in Silver City features a mix of Western adobe and Victorian architecture.

NEW YORK: Washington Street, Dumbo

OldskoolDesign/Shutterstock The Manhattan Bridge as seen from Dumbo.

It feels like every street in New York City is a main street, but Washington Street in Dumbo has cobblestone roads, converted warehouses, and views of the Manhattan Bridge, making this one of the city’s most beautiful spots.

NEVADA: C Street, Virginia City

Arne Beruldsen/Shutterstock C Street in Virginia City.

C Street’s old-fashioned saloons make pedestrians feel like they’re in the Old West. In a sense, they are – many of the businesses are authentic, dating back to the 1870s.

NORTH CAROLINA: Main Street, Blowing Rock

J. Michael Jones/Shutterstock Shoppers on Main Street.

Main Street in Blowing Rock is a shopper’s paradise perfect for finding unique gifts for the holidays.

NORTH DAKOTA: Broadway N, Fargo

David Harmantas/Shutterstock The Fargo Theatre.

The centrepiece of one of Fargo’s main streets, the Fargo Theatre shows indie movies and classic films in its restored vaudeville interior from 1926.

OHIO: Main Street, Hudson

Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock Main Street in Hudson, Ohio.

Hudson’s historic Main Street leads into First & Main, an upscale shopping centre featuring a mix of local and chain stores.

OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma Avenue, Guthrie

RaksyBH/Shutterstock Downtown Guthrie.

Guthrie’s Historic District, bound by Oklahoma Avenue, Broad Street, and Harrison Avenue, is the largest historic urban district in Oklahoma with over 2,000 buildings. It was established as a National Historic Landmark in 1999.

OREGON: Main Street, Sisters

Bob Pool/Shutterstock The main road in Sisters.

From the Sisters Saloon to walkable parks, the main drag in Sisters, Oregon, looks like it’s right out of the 1880s.

PENNSYLVANIA: Elfreth’s Alley, Philadelphia

Elfreth’s Alley is one of the oldest continuously used residential streets in the US, but its authentic Colonial homes and cobbletones have made it a main street for tourists, too.

RHODE ISLAND: Thames Street, Newport

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images Thames Street shops at night.

Thames Street’s shops, nightlife, and cosy bed and breakfasts make this waterfront street a popular destination.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Broad Street, Charleston

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Broad Street in Charleston.

The spire of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Washington Square shops are just a few of the sights to see on Broad Street in Charleston.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Main Street, Deadwood

Nagel Photography/Shutterstock Deadwood’s Main Street.

Deadwood’s historic Main Street features reenactments of trials and shootouts in the Old West.

TENNESSEE: Main Street, Franklin

James R. Martin/Shutterstock Main Street in Franklin.

Situated in a 16-block historic district brimming with Victorian architecture and over 70 stores and eateries to choose from, it’s no wonder Franklin calls itself “America’s favourite main street.“

TEXAS: Main Street, Fort Worth

CK Foto/Shutterstock Main Street in Fort Worth.

Main Street hosts the annual Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival with 18 blocks of concerts, food, and art displays.

UTAH: Main Street, Park City

Mehmet Dilsiz/Shutterstock Balconies on Main Street in Park City.

Park City’s Main Street holds 64 buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places. The former mining town now hosts an artist-in-residency space in the old Silver King Mine.

VERMONT: Main Street, Stowe

Don Landwehrle/Shutterstock Stowe, Vermont.

Stowe’s Main Street features old-fashioned country stores from the mid-1800s.

VIRGINIA: Main Street, Richmond

ESB Professional/Shutterstock Richmond’s Main Street.

Among Main Street’s attractions is the ornate Main Street Station dating back to 1901.

WASHINGTON: Main Street, Leavenworth

Denise Lett/Shutterstock Art sellers on Main Street.

Leavenworth’s Main Street often hosts art shows in addition to plentiful shopping opportunities.

WEST VIRGINIA: High Street, Harpers Ferry

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock High Street in Harpers Ferry.

Situated at the intersection of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, Harpers Ferry is a National Historic Park.

WISCONSIN: Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

James Meyer/Shutterstock Downtown Cedarburg.

Cedarburg’s main street is lined with artsy shops owned by the artists themselves. Altogether, there are 216 buildings in Cedarburg that are on the National Register of Historic Places.

WYOMING: Sheridan Avenue, Cody

Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock The view from Sheridan Avenue.

Buffalo Bill Centre of the West on Sheridan Avenue holds five different museums spanning subjects such as art, natural history, and firearms.

