Halle Berry Parts With Her Canadian Home For $1.9 Million

Halle Berry is definitely well-known in Hollywood as an actress with incredible talent and beauty, winning multiple awards for her outstanding roles in various films. However, before making it on the big screen, Halle Berry did everything from modelling to pageants, even making it as 1st runner up in Miss USA pageant in 1986! From the Flintstones to Die Another Day, this stunning actress has definitely make a name for herself and continues to star in incredible movies, including the upcoming film Cloud Atlas.But now the star hits the news not only for her filming of Cloud Atlas, but also because she has decided to part with her Canadian home to any buyer willing to pay almost $1.9 million. Halle Berry and her then boyfriend Gabriel Aubry purchased the home in 2008 for $1.6 million which isn’t too shabby for a home that rests on 63 acres!



Why, exactly, is Berry parting with this incredible vacation home that is complete with three bedrooms, a private lake, and an incredibly unique staircase? She simply does not visit the vacation home anymore since her split with Gabriel and is no longer in need of having this home in her inventory.

One great thing about celebrities deciding to part with their amazing homes is the investment opportunities for their fans and real estate investors, especially considering that the lives of the rich and famous are so public that we often know why the house is being sold.

Since we know that Halle Berry is wasting money maintaining the home since she never uses the property, you can utilise this information to your advantage when doing price negations. Who knows, Halle may desire to sell this property as soon as possible and may take an offer significantly lower than the current list price.

In the end, Halle Berry’s decision to part with her Canadian home marks a great investment opportunity for investors or fans smart enough to utilise the information about why Berry is parting with the property to their advantage when negotiating prices. This is a stunning home on 63 acres that is perfect for anyone with a desire to buy a new Canadian home. Happy investing!

