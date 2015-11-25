12 uniquely beautiful gifts for design lovers

MoMa Store

Who says a lamp has to look like a lamp? The Lumio Book Lamp appears to be a wood-bound hardcover book until it's opened -- and turns into an LED-illuminated book sculpture.

Embedded magnets allow the Lumio to be mounted on magnetic surfaces, and a leather strap means that it can be hung like a lantern. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery powers the Lumio for eight hours at a time.

Light it up for $190.