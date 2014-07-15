A Bunch Of People Were Given The Vacation Of A Lifetime In Dubai In Exchange For A Few Instagram Photos

Want to go on an amazing vacation for free? All you have to do is be really great at Instagram.

Last month, a bunch of influential Instagrammers like Liz Eswein (@NewYorkCity) and Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) were flown from all over the world to experience the biggest “Insta-meet” ever at a luxurious hotel — the Burj Al Arab — in Dubai.

The hotel and a company called Beautiful Destinations partnered together to select a handful of Instagram users who could enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai and capture images to share with their combined millions of followers. It’s a brilliant way to advertise.

The Instagrammers were flown to Dubai, were picked up at the airport in a Rolls Royce Phantom, received $US600 worth of Hermes amenities, and each were appointed their own personal butler for the entirety of their stay.

All they were expected to do was capture their experience on Instagram and tag any photos and content with @beautifuldestinations and @burjalarab.

Jeremy Jauncey and Oliver Heartmont (who runs the Beautiful Destinations Instagram account with 1.6 million followers) cofounded the Beautiful Destinations company. Jauncey told Business Insider that “the goal (of the Dubai trip) was to create a totally unique experience for the Instagram community, give back to the followers that have been supporting our accounts and position the brand as a pioneer in travel social media.”

Eswein told Business Insider the trip was “absolutely incredible.” Eswein, 24, who snagged the @NewYorkCity handle on Instagram in 2011, now serves as the executive director of Laundry Service: Cycle, a full-service social media agency.

