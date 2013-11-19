Reddit Discovers The Most Beautiful Craigslist Missed Connection Post Yet

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Grand Central Station during holiday rush hour.

Reddit is going crazy over a New York City Craigslist “Missed Connections” post that went up over the weekend.

Called “The most beautiful NYC missed connection I’ve ever read,” the post tells the brief love story of a couple who met at Grand Central Station in November 1973 and spent the evening together.

Now 30 years later, the 58-year-old English professor is trying to find the woman with whom he had a “true connection.”

“I have been married twice since then — once divorced, and once widowed,” the as-of-yet unidentified man wrote. “Against my better judgement, I haven’t forgotten that day — and, at least once a year, while mowing the lawn, or reading a newspaper, the details come back to me.”

The missive was posted to Reddit by user SXMGirl, who says she hopes to get the post trending so the man can find his lost love.

Below is the screenshot of the since-deleted Craigslist post via Reddit user LoveOfProfit.

