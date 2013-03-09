9 Gorgeous Cityscapes That People Built In The New SimCity

SimCity not only allows you to build your own city from the ground up, but also follow what individual citizens are up to inside your community.

Photo: likeimhavingfun / Tumblr

The search for the best city in SimCity is on.Released earlier this week from EA and Maxis, the popular game allows creators to build and control their own personalised cities.



Though the new game has been getting a lot of flack due to server issues, there’s no denying that once players are logged on and able to build, users are having a lot of fun letting their inner engineers go wild.

From breathtaking to creative, we’ve scoured the web to find some of the best cities people have built from the ground up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.