9 Gorgeous Cityscapes That People Built In The New SimCity

Kirsten Acuna
tudor isle simcitySimCity not only allows you to build your own city from the ground up, but also follow what individual citizens are up to inside your community.

Photo: likeimhavingfun / Tumblr

The search for the best city in SimCity is on.Released earlier this week from EA and Maxis, the popular game allows creators to build and control their own personalised cities. 

Though the new game has been getting a lot of flack due to server issues, there’s no denying that once players are logged on and able to build, users are having a lot of fun letting their inner engineers go wild. 

From breathtaking to creative, we’ve scoured the web to find some of the best cities people have built from the ground up.

Since gameplay has been spotty with down servers, some of the best cities right now are the pre-installed ones.

For example, here's Casino City Lucky Shores.

However, when gamers are able to log on, their creations are simply gorgeous ...

... with populated cities built near the coast ...

... or high-rising skyscraper metropolises.

Others are getting creative with the lay of the land.

While some cities live dangerously on the edge!

Others look beautiful when lit up at night.

Filters are allowing gamers to capture their creations in a different light.

The bridge here looks like the Verrazano in New York.

While this scene looks straight out of a postcard.

Do you think your SimCity creation is better? Send it our way.

