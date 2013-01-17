Here's The Big Beautiful BMW That Will Replace The 3 Series Coupe

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

At the Detroit Auto Show this week, BMW officially debuted the 4 Series Concept Coupe, the car it confirmed in December will replace the current 3 Series Coupe.It has been a while since BMW introduced a ground-breaking, head-turning car.



Long enough that Jalopnik put the German giant at the top of its list of automakers that lost their way in 2012, writing:

It’s only a matter of time before people realise the company isn’t selling anything special (a host of front-wheel-drive compacts should help that along), and smart buyers will move onto the next big thing.

This 4 Series, while officially a concept, may be the car that erases that recently earned reputation. We got a firsthand look at the new ride in Detroit, and fully approve.

The new Bimmer is longer and lower than its predecessor. It is closer to the ground, too, so better dynamics come along with the extra space.

It is built to reduce drag, improving speed and fuel efficiency. The lines actually live up to BMW’s press release, which describes a “strong, athletic silhouette.”

And of course, it is a safe bet the 4 Series will be built with the same excellence that has kept BMW at the top of the luxury market for years.

But most of all, it is a thing of beauty.

It even earned a thumbs up from Jalopnik.

Check out more photos below.

Full Disclosure: Ford paid for our travel and lodging expenses to visit the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

