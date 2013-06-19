8 Crazy, Beautiful Pictures That Show Why The Apple Store Rules Tech Retail

It’s not just about making good stuff, it’s about the presentation.
While electronics stores like Best Buy struggle, Apple Stores are on a roll, with new locations popping up all the time. Most recently, Apple opened a gorgeous new store in Berlin to massive crowds.
It’s just the most recent example of how Apple takes as much care with its retail locations as it does with its products. Retail is detail, as they say.
Here’s a look at some of the best.
This is the Apple Store in Berlin. It opened in May 2013 and Apple fans lined up for hours to be among the first to enter. The building used to be a fancy movie theatre.
The Apple Store entrance in Shanghai is truly unique. Guests enter through this crazy-looking glass cylinder.
Apple likes to build its stores in classic structures. In New York, it put a retail store inside the famous Grand Central Terminal.
Apple also chooses popular neighborhoods for its stores. This store is located in London's Covent Garden, an area popular among tourists.
This is an Apple Store in Paris. It's called the Opera Store because it's built across the street from Paris' iconic opera house.
Sydney's gorgeous Apple store is located in its Central Business District, the city's big commercial centre.
