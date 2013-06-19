8 Crazy, Beautiful Pictures That Show Why The Apple Store Rules Tech Retail

It’s not just about making good stuff, it’s about the presentation.



While electronics stores like Best Buy struggle, Apple Stores are on a roll, with new locations popping up all the time. Most recently, Apple opened a gorgeous new store in Berlin to massive crowds.

It’s just the most recent example of how Apple takes as much care with its retail locations as it does with its products. Retail is detail, as they say.

Here’s a look at some of the best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.