14 photos of the most beautiful and remote places on earth

Sarah Jacobs
Sometimes it’s worth going far off the beaten path.

Photo-sharing app EyeEm recently hosted a contest asking their members to submit shots from their most interesting travel experiences.

The results are stunning views from less obvious — but still very tourist-worthy — stops in Iceland, Myanmar, Canada, and more. Ahead, see 14 amazing destinations that could be your next truly unique getaway.

Visitors can hike along and into the Fjadrárgljúfur Canyon in southern Iceland.

@giiovi/EyeEm

The Royal Angkhang Station Project provides agricultural support to locals in the Chiang Mai province of Thailand.

@SeksanPanyamoi/EyeEm

Here's a shot of a naturally formed cave inside the Athabasca Glacier in Banff National Park, Canada's oldest national park.

@strandholm /EyeEm

Tourists and locals can ski, hike, or paraglide over the Ahornspitze mountain near the Zillertal valley in Tyrol, Austria.

@jacklycat/EyeEm

The Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque is almost 60 years old and located in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of of Brunei.

@AzriSuratmin/EyeEm

Source: Lonely Planet

The Superstition Mountains, located in Arizona, are home to the legendary and possibly fake Lost Dutchman's Mine, which has enticed many over the years to come hunt for gold treasure.

@jedition/EyeEm

Source: Fox News

Iceland's Seljalandsfoss waterfall is almost 200 feet high and has a pathway to walk behind it.

@mojojobooer/EyeEm

The Katskhi pillar in Tbilisi, Georgia, is a natural limestone monolith. On top sits a small church originally built in the 7th century.

@bortnikau/EyeEm

Source: Atlas Obscura

Königssee lake is in Germany's Berchtesgaden National Park.

@JochenConrad/EyeEm

Paris' Sacre-Coeur Basilica is open to visitors everyday, free of charge.

@BizouCarcajou/EyeEm

The Latourell Falls in Oregon is accessible by hike.

@noeldong/EyeEm

Located between Norway and the North Pole, the Svalbard Islands are home to only 2,500 people.

@AnnyMphotographie/EyeEm

Source: Visit Norway

Yangon City was the capital of Myanmar (formerly Burma) between 1948 and 2006.

@dennispsk/EyeEm

The Musandam Peninsula, a governorate of Oman, is sometimes referred to as the 'Norway of Arabia' for its beautiful landscape and small villages.

@yogAnna/EyeEm

Source: Lonely Planet

