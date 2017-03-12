14 photos of the most beautiful and remote places on earth

Sometimes it’s worth going far off the beaten path.
Photo-sharing app EyeEm recently hosted a contest asking their members to submit shots from their most interesting travel experiences.
The results are stunning views from less obvious — but still very tourist-worthy — stops in Iceland, Myanmar, Canada, and more. Ahead, see 14 amazing destinations that could be your next truly unique getaway.
The Royal Angkhang Station Project provides agricultural support to locals in the Chiang Mai province of Thailand.
Here's a shot of a naturally formed cave inside the Athabasca Glacier in Banff National Park, Canada's oldest national park.
Tourists and locals can ski, hike, or paraglide over the Ahornspitze mountain near the Zillertal valley in Tyrol, Austria.
The Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque is almost 60 years old and located in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of of Brunei.
The Superstition Mountains, located in Arizona, are home to the legendary and possibly fake Lost Dutchman's Mine, which has enticed many over the years to come hunt for gold treasure.
The Katskhi pillar in Tbilisi, Georgia, is a natural limestone monolith. On top sits a small church originally built in the 7th century.
The Musandam Peninsula, a governorate of Oman, is sometimes referred to as the 'Norway of Arabia' for its beautiful landscape and small villages.
