55 photos that capture the beauty of the world from the air

Using drones and helicopters, photographers all over the world are capturing beautiful scenery from the sky.

Natural landscapes like oceans, trees, volcanoes, and deserts have all been photographed from the air.

News events, like Princess Diana’s memorial and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, have also been captured in aerial photos, adding new dimension.

Sometimes you need a different perspective, and aerial photographers understand that better than anyone.

These photographers capture everyday moments from the sky, creating some of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring images. Everything from nature to infrastructure can be captured from the sky, using drones and helicopters.

These pictures of water, trees, roads, natural disasters, and current events prove that the view really is better from the top.

While a beachfront view is amazing, sometimes the ocean is even more beautiful from the sky.

Photographer Erez Marom took this photo on the coastline of the Dead Sea.

The coastline of Kauai, Hawaii, is just as beautiful from above too.

Kauai has been nicknamed “The Garden Isle” for its sprawling landscapes.

The Skeleton Coast in Namibia, Africa, has a haunting beauty.

The photographer, Tobias Hägg, said this is “where ships and whales go to die.”

Some coastlines seem surreal, like this one on the Faroe Islands, which has a lake sitting atop a cliff.

The Faroe Islands is an archipelago in Denmark, that photographer Michael Schirnhofer describes as “surreal.”

The Faroe Island’s green cliffs are also inspiring from the air.

The Faroe Islands consist of 18 smaller islands, each with steep cliffs, mountains, and endless waterfalls.

This aerial shot of Henningsvær, an island off the coast of Norway, highlights its soccer field.

Henningsvær is known as a fishing village, but residents still love their soccer.

These Badlands in Central Europe demonstrate some of the most beautiful natural occurrences in the ocean.

Badlands are terrains shaped by erosion. Here, the Badlands were shaped by water. The photographer described the scene as a “lunar landscape.”

Although the Badlands have next to no vegetation, the beauty is still striking.

Photographer Hägg said this is a “desert like no other.”

In other parts of the world, like Greenland, icebergs form in the water.

This photo was taken in Disko Bay, Greenland.

When sunlight hits the icebergs, it creates a dazzling display of colours.

Disko Bay has some of the largest icebergs outside of Antarctica, and you can take a boat tour of them.

This humpback whale crossing the ocean near Iceland is a reminder of the life that lives in the waters.

Hägg described this photo as a “majestic encounter.”

The humpback whales in Greenland are just as majestic.

This photo was taken in Ilulissat Icefjord, Greenland, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But a boat in the ocean can look equally stunning if caught at the perfect moment.

“No summer without a proper spin,” photographer Hägg wrote about this image.

Even a simple kayak in the Swedish lakes can make the perfect aerial shot.

“Feels so good to be back on my Swedish lakes,” photographer Hägg wrote. “Unpacking the kayak and just go out to find new corners of places I think I already know everything about always surprise me.”

When mother nature and man-made structures meet, the effect is always stunning. This jetty on the Amalfi coast in Italy is the perfect example.

Courtesy of Josh Welch A jetty on the the Amalfi coast, Italy.

“Always fascinated by the unique shapes used to try and separate man from the power of water and nature,” photographer, Josh Welch, said of this image.

Like water, trees can look even more impressive from a birds-eye view.

Courtesy of Erez Marom Aerial shot of trees in Norway.

This photo was taken in Senja, an island off of Norway.

This minimalistic photo of snow-capped trees from the sky is nothing short of magical.

Photographer Hägg describes this picture as “a patch of frozen trees, an island of silver.”

This dense, Austrian forest stands at the edge of a lake.

If you look closely, you can see a small boathouse between the forest and the water.

The Gesäuse National Park in Austria looks even better from above.

Gesäuse National Park in Autria is known for its limestone mountains, dense forests, and stunning scenery.

Likewise, the forest in Steiermark, Austria, seems to go on forever.

“I am still overwhelmed by those bird views,” photographer Schirnhofer said about this image.

Some aerial shots of trees can capture a landscape stuck between seasons.

Photographer Hägg describes this picture as a “small scene in a grand landscape.”

The greenery of this forest is contrasted by the red roof and darkened blue waters to its left.

Hägg did not disclose the location of this forest.

This aerial shot captures a rainbow that formed above the trees in Hawaii.

This photo was taken on the island of Kauai, which is known for its tropical rainforest.

This forest of colours is split in the middle by a single, black road.

This photo was taken in Sonnhofen, Austria.

Roads can even be beautiful from an aerial perspective, like this snaking road in Hungary.

Balazs Mohai/ AP Road in Hungary.

Just outside of Budapest, Hungary, this road leads through the snowy Pilis Mountains in Hungary, according to the AP.

This U-shaped road cuts through a dense forest in Madeira, Portugal.

Maderia has been called the “Pearl of the Atlantic” because of its year-round temperate climate and rolling green landscapes.

The roads twisting and turning through the Italian Alps are just as magical from the sky.

“Mountain roads and hidden golden larches,” photographer Josh Welch captioned this photo.

Calle de las Siete Revueltas is one of the most twisted roads in Spain.

Deensel/ Flickr Calle de las Siete Revueltas, Spain.

The road has seven sharp twists.

Some roads are scenic both on the ground and in the air, much like this one in South Dakota.

“Probably one of the most underrated places I’ve ever been,” the photographer, Morgan Love, said about this road in South Dakota. “I don’t know what I expected from the Dakotas, but it wasn’t this.”

This road magically splits seasons.

This forest in Sweden seems caught between spring and winter.

Meanwhile, some roads seem to look like floating islands.

This photo was taken somewhere in Sweden.

This road in Tuscany, Italy, cuts through farmland.

“One road to lead them all,” photographer Hägg said.

This scenic bridge in Norway stretches over the Djupfjorden, offering views of the snowy mountain tops nearby.

The bridge is almost 850 feet long (259 meters), and opened in 2003.

While not every road in the world is surrounded by picturesque, remote landscapes, aerial photography can even make traffic look gorgeous.

This colourful intersection is in Chengdu, China. Photographer Jordan Hammond said, “Having driven across this intersection on multiple occasions during my stay in Chengdu, it was only on my last day that I decided to launch the drone, and it sure blew me away.”

Get high enough, and the world can begin to show patterns, like these colourful flower fields just outside of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Peter Dejong/ AP Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This flower field is located in Lisse’s Keukenhof, the largest flower garden in the world.

These Chinese rice fields resemble a stained-glass window.

Courtesy of Tobias Hägg Chinese rice fields.

These are Chinese rice fields that photographer Hägg describes as “one giant, artistic puzzle.”

Bales of hay have never looked more symmetrical.

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters Farmland in France.

This photo was taken in Coquelles, which is in Northern France.

Even a palm plantation can create a beautiful pattern from the sky.

Antara Foto Agency/ Reuters Indonesia.

This location can be found in Dumai on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

This aerial photo of North Korea farmland captures the country in the middle of autumn.

David Guttenfelder/ AP North Korea.

This farmland is located in Pyongyang, North Korea.

This photo shows the intricate textures of Mount Bromo, an active volcano in Indonesia.

Mount Bromo is located in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, which is four hours away from Surabaya. The massive volcano is 7,847 feet (2,392 meters) tall.

Aerial photos were able to capture the fiery beauty of Kīlauea’s last eruption in Hawaii.

The photographer, Erez Marom, said he accidentally melted his drone camera to get these aerial images.

Lava is best photographed from a distance.

This photo was taken in Holuhraun, which is a lava field located in Iceland. The last eruption was in August 2014, and it didn’t stop until February 2015. The field of lava is about 33 square miles.

A volcanic eruption can have devastating consequences for the greenery in the region.

AP Pahoa, Hawaii.

In this photo, lava seeps through land fissures on the Big Island in Hawaii, according to the AP.

The dry deserts of Namibia are also gorgeous when viewed from above.

This desert in Namibia is called Sossusvlei. Marom, the photographer, said that the image captured “an unbelievable misty morning above the intricate dunes.”

This is a bird’s-eye view of the famous pitchfork dune in the Namibia desert.

This photo was taken at sunrise in the Sossusvlei.

Aerial photos can capture the beauty of humans as well, like this group of people practicing tai chi.

China Daily China Daily Information Corp/ Reuters Tai Chi in China.

This photo was taken in Qinyang in China’s Henan province, as a group of people practices the martial arts form in unison.

These people getting a facial in China are also stunningly symmetrical.

China Stringer Network/Reuters Group symmetry.

This photo was taken in Jinan, China.

This beautiful aerial shot captures a group of people participating in International Yoga Day.

Kamil Zihnioglu/ AP Group yoga.

This photo was taken at an International Yoga Day event in Paris, France.

Architecture can take on a whole new look when photographed from a certain angle.

Photographer Henry Do told Insider that this apartment building is an example of “interesting, modern architecture.”

Aerial photography shows us just how vast some cities are, like Athens, Greece, in this case.

Athens is the second-oldest city in Europe.Photographer Henry Do describes it as “busy and gritty.”

Or how dramatically, precariously built, like this seaside village that clings to the side of a cliff.

Cinque Terre is comprised of five small villages on the coast of Italy that are known for their dramatic cliffside locations.

Sometimes people create bizarre structures that are best appreciated from a birds-eye view.

This structure is actually the Tianzi Hotel in China, which depicts three Chinese deities from the ancient world.

“Representing prosperity, good fortune, and longevity, this hotel may well be the most interesting work of art I’ve ever seen,” photographer Jordan Hammond wrote about this photo.

Aerial photography can also add dimension to current events.

AP Six Flags in New Orleans.

This photo captures the effects of Hurricane Katrina on Six Flags in New Orleans, which remains abandoned to this day.

In 1997, aerial pictures captured crowds paying their respects outside of Kensington Palace immediately after Princess Diana’s death.

AP Kensington Palace in the UK.

Thousands of people left flowers, creating massive piles at the front gates.

When Boeing aeroplanes were grounded, an aerial photo captured the moment with satisfying symmetry.

Lindsey Wasson/ Reuters Grounded aeroplanes in Seattle.

The aeroplanes were grounded at a Boeing Field in Seattle.

