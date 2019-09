Alex Tabarrok says the video below is evidence of progress because when a 2009 Chevy Malibu smashes into a 1959 Bel Air, it’s the Bel Air that bears the brunt of the damage.



However, when you look at the ugly-as-all-get-out car that remains and the beautiful smashed-up Bel Air, it’s obvious how much we’ve regressed in other areas.



