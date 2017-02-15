This campervan expands to three times its size in seconds with no effort

A French company has made a campervan that can expand to three times its size in seconds just by pushing a button.

The BeauEr 3X is fitted with everything you need inside including two double beds, a hob, a fridge and much more.

It also comes in a range of different colours which can be viewed on the company’s website.

The biggest drawback of the product may be its price, as it costs around £19,500.

Produced by Leon Siciliano.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.