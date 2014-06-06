Beats Releases 5-Minute-Long World Cup Commercial Featuring Neymar, Lebron, And Lil Wayne

Beats by Dre released a five-minute-long World Cup commercial on Wednesday, entitled “The Game Before The Game.”

The commercial, which is unapologetically over-the-top, begins with Neymar and his father talking on FaceTime, then bounces around the world to different Beats-wearing soccer stars preparing for matches, including Chicharito, Cesc Fabregas, Jozy Altidore, Luis Suarez, and Bacary Sagna, among many more.

It also features cameos from Lebron James, Serena Williams, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and the 2010 World Cup oracle, Paul the Octopus.

With just one week until the start of the World Cup, many major brands have already released their own ads. Beats by Dre just one-upped everyone else.

It’s as if the company’s “Hear What You Wanna Hear” commercials met Jay Z and Beyoncé’s recent fake movie trailer, “Run.”

Watch the whole thing here (or just check out all the big cameos below):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The commercial opens with sweeping shots of Brazilian favelas, then cuts to Neymar having a deep pre-game FaceTime with his dad.

It’s actually Neymar Sr., too, not an actor.

There’s also Chicharito, wearing headphones that match Mexico’s away uniforms.

Here’s Nicki Minaj, reading an article about Neymar:

Stuart Scott makes an appearance, walking off an elevator in a half-suit/half-soccer-uniform combo:

German star Mario Götze in what appears to be some sort of abandoned warehouse:

U.S. forward Jozy Altidore in the gym:

Lebron:

U.S. Women’s National Team striker Sydney Leroux:

Serena Williams, supporting the stars and stripes via manicure:

Lil Wayne makes an appearance, putting on a massive chain with a diamond-encrusted soccer ball:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.