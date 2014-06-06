Apple's Newest Acquisition, Beats, Has An Epic World Cup Advertisement

There’s a new Beats by Dre ad for the upcoming World Cup.

The five-minute ad “The Game Before The Game” features a host of famous faces from Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (and his father) to Lebron James.

You can also glimpse Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Serena Williams.

The headphones shown are the new $US200 Beats Solo2, which come in six different colours. Beats says they have redesigned the acoustics for an improved sound.

You can check out the full ad below.

