Beats Uses LeBron James To Market A New Pair Of Earbuds That Cost $US200

Just days after the company announced its new Solo2 headphones, Beats on Thursday revealed its Powerbeats2 earbuds — the first wireless in-ear headphones ever produced by the company.

Similar to the first edition of Powerbeats — the brainchild of LeBron James and Dr. Dre — Powerbeats2 Wireless is once again “inspired by Lebron James” to target more active users with a cable-free design that links up over Bluetooth to your phone or music player.

Beats claims the Powerbeats2 Wireless headphones have a range of up to 30 feet, meaning you won’t necessarily have to keep your phone on your person if you’re working out in a room or on a treadmill. The cord you see in the picture is intended to keep the earbuds from getting away from you.

A full charge will get you six hours of playback, and Beats says “a 15-minute quick charge delivers an extra hour” of battery life.

You can sign up to be notified when Powerbeats2 Wireless becomes available here. The Beats UK website is saying the earbuds will cost £169.95 ($286), but Engadget says they will cost $US199 in the U.S. when they hit shelves later this month.

