Apple's Beats has splurged out for a sponsored Snapchat Lens this Black Friday

Apple’s Beats has become the first consumer product brand to sponsor a Snapchat Lens, a move designed to promote its “Don’t Blow It — Get Beats” holiday campaign.

Snapchat’s Lens is the new feature teens are obsessed with. The first Sponsored Lens was bought lat month by Fox Studios to promote “The Peanuts Movie.” Re/code reported then that the Lens format can cost advertisers anywhere between $500,000 to $750,000.

To access the new Beats Lens — which is only available in the US for a 24-hour period starting Friday — Snapchatters need to take a selfie, then tap on their face for a couple of seconds to turn on the feature.

There they will see the Beats Lens (which took a little while to load up for a few of my Business Insider US colleagues — so it’s worth being patient).

If they start filming a video, the Lens comes to life:

Drake’s “Big Rings” plays in the background, while the Lens detects where the user’s head, mouth and eyes are as they bob about to the track.

Here’s Business Insider tech reporter Maya Kosoff giving it a spin:

The lens is attempting to demonstrate the euphoria people feel when they listen to their favourite track through Beats headphones.

Business Insider tech reporter Jillian D’Onfro looking excited to try out the Beats Lens filter:

Beats has also asked popular Snapchat influencers to have a go on the Lens themselves.

YesJulz is one of the most popular Snapchatters on the app. She averages around 100,000 views per snap:

DJ and Rolling Stone writer Ernest Baker has also been trying it out:

Meanwhile, the actual Beats Snapchat account is also being taken over by influencers for the day as part of the push.

