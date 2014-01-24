Beats Music Is So Popular, It's Had To Temporarily Stop Letting People In

Beats Music launched to much acclaim on Tuesday, but excessive demand for the service has left some people anxiously waiting to get in.

“We were able to still register people, so we don’t turn them away at the door,” Beats Music CEO Ian Rogers told USA Today last night. “We just don’t put them into the main service so they don’t have a bad experience. And then we can email them after and say ‘All right, come on in.'”

Some people on Twitter are also reporting connectivity issues, saying that Beats Music has failed to load or simply won’t work.

In the hopes of making it up to some people, Beats Music will extend the free 7-day trial to 14 days for anyone who registers this week.

Here’s the full statement from Beats:

Huge thanks to everyone for making our launch day yesterday so successful. We’ve been blown away by the love that made us the #1 Music App in the iTunes Store. Due to the extremely high volume of interest in our service some users are experiencing issues. Most people are unaffected but our priority is to give everyone a great experience. We prepared for issues like these, have a plan, and are going to hold off on letting more people in while we put this plan in action. Those of you who got on board yesterday, please keep using Beats Music. New folks, download the app, register, and we’ll drop you a line as soon as possible inviting you back in. Everyone who registers this week will get an additional seven days added to their trial. For those of you that claimed your name in the lead up to launch, we still have your username reserved and we’ll be in touch with your invite. We appreciate your support. We’re staying focused on bringing you the best music experience from the people who know what song comes next. Stay tuned, and thanks for being excited about Beats Music. ian

