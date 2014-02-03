Ellen DeGeneres Is An Awkward, Hipster Goldilocks In Her Beats Super Bowl Ad

Ellen DeGeneres is a hipster Goldilocks in the Super Bowl ad for the streaming service Beats Music.
From what we’ve seen, women especially enjoyed the fun ad, a take on the “Three Bears” tale with a happy, funky ending. It definitely appeals to fans of the comedian and her talk show:
R/GA produced the ad, which Ellen previously premiered on her show.
