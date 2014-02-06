Beats Music Is Better Than Spotify, But Here's Why You Shouldn't Switch Just Yet

Michael Rozman for Beats Music Beats Music commercial during the Super Bowl

Beats Music tried to appeal to the masses during the Super Bowl with a fun take on the “Three Bears” featuring comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

But don’t fall for that just yet.

That’s because ever since Beats Music launched a few weeks ago, it has been plagued with connectivity issues.

First, it had to stop letting new users in because of an apparent traffic overload. Beats “fixed” the issue, but there still seems to be some technical glitches with the service, especially with the desktop version.

That’s also why AT&T delayed launching its promotion with Beats Music, Business Insider has learned. AT&T was supposed to launch a special promotion with Beats Music on Jan. 21, our sources told us, but did not officially launch until last Friday. The promotion lets AT&T customers sign up for a $US14.99 per month family plan that gives access to up to five users on up to 10 different devices. The NY Post also heard a similar story from its respective sources.

Beats Music is still having some problems too.

Sometimes the service won’t let you log in. And if it does let you log in, you might not be able to get the music to play for you. If that happens, refreshing the page sometimes works. We’ve also found in our testing that Beats Music works better in the Safari Web browser.

For what it’s worth, there definitely seem to be fewer issues with the Beats Music app for iPhone. In our tests, it’s only stopped working once, and only for a few seconds. Overall, the app is actually a lot better than the desktop version. But that makes sense given that Beats pegs the service as mobile-first.

Business Insider has reached out multiple times to Beats Music and will update this story if we hear back.

In the meantime, check out its hilarious 404 error message.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.