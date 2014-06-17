Beats Music Gets An Exclusive Song Featuring Jay-Z Before Spotify Does

Beats Music released a remix of “Jungle” featuring Jay-Z Monday morning, which will be exclusively available on the streaming music service for the next week.

On Sunday night, Beats Electronics cofounder Dr. Dre teased out the announcement by sending out a vague tweet and tagging Jay-Z.

Welcome to the jungle @S_C_

— Dr. Dre (@drdre) June 14, 2014

Two weeks ago Beats Electronics dropped a cinematic, five-minute ad for the World Cup. Featuring some of the most predominant athletes in the world, the video now has 10.4 million views. Set to the track “The Jungle” by X Ambassadors and Jamie N Commons, the video propelled the song to number 4 on the iTunes charts.

Beats Music competitor Spotify recently announced it had amassed 10 million paid subscribers. Last month at the Code Conference, Jimmy Iovine announced Beats Music had a modest 250,000 subscribers. But what Beats Music lacks in numbers, it can make up for in influence and connections within the music industry. And being able to call in Jay-Z, arguably one of the most prominent names in hip-hop, is no small feat.

Exclusive music content may not be enough to completely change the game for upcoming music streaming services, but it could lure some Spotify users to Beats Music if deals like this become common.

Apple bought Beats Electronics for $US3 billion at the end of May, making it Apple’s largest acquisition ever. The purchase was made mostly for Beats Music’s streaming service, which curates playlists for you depending on your mood and what you’re doing. At last month’s Code Conference, Apple exec Eddy Cue and Iovine cited iTunes’ stalled growth of sales and Apple’s own mediocre earbuds as factors contributing to the Beats acquisition.

(Via The Verge.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.