Nine Inch Nails Frontman Trent Reznor Will Still Work For Beats Following The Apple Acquisition

Representatives for Trent Reznor, chief creative officer at Beats Music and Nine Inch Nails frontman, shot down reports that Reznor has stepped down from the company following Apple’s $US3 billion acquisition.

“Trent is still chief creative officer for beats music and will continue to be,” a Beats spokesperson told Business Insider via email.

A couple of days ago, USA Today reported that Reznor had “reportedly left the company.”

The USA Today report also noted that Frederic Vinna, one of the principal technology executives, recently left for Spotify, and Ola Sars left for a Spotify-backed venture. Both Vinna and Sars have updated their social media profiles to reflect the changes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.