Ellen DeGeneres Busts A Move As Goldilocks In A Super Bowl Ad For Beats Music

Ellen DeGeneres and Beats Music are putting their own spin on the classic fairy tale “The Three Bears” at this year’s Super Bowl.

Ellen, as Goldilocks, breaks into a nice apartment in “The Woods” complex in search of “the perfect music to dance to.” Papa Bear’s Black Sabbath is too fast, Mama Bear’s Brandy Clark is too slow, and the electronic breakdown of the teenager’s Dillon Francis is just too intense.

Before she can find the perfect track, the bear family comes home. The Wolf is their funky friend in this version of the tale, and he gets everyone dancing to “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc.

Ellen revealed the ad to her talk show audience on the episode airing on Thursday. The commercial starts at 0:58:

After premiering the ad, produced by R/GA, Ellen gave everyone in her audience a new LG G Flex smartphone with a curved screen so that they could use the Beats app.

Beats Music is a paid streaming music service that has features of both Spotify and Songza, and is from the same brand behind the popular Beats by Dre headphones.

