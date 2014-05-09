Reviewers Agree: Beats Headphones Are Overpriced And Not That Great

The Financial Times reported thatApple is closing a $US3.2 billion dealto purchase Beats Electronics, a company that makes headphones and just launched its own streaming service.

If true, the deal would be one of Apple’s biggest acquisitions to date.

Although the company’s Beats Music streaming service has been generating buzz over the past several months, the company is still largely known for its line of headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

Reviews for Beats Electronics’ headphones, however, haven’t been entirely flattering.

Forbes’ Geoffrey Morrison prefers headphones from Harmon Kardon, B&W, and Onkyo over Beats. Several critics, including James K. Willcox of Consumer Reports, write that consumers are probably paying for the name brand more than the quality. Beats Electronics’ headphones have gotten decent reviews in general, but the consensus seems to be that they’re overpriced.

Here’s what PCMag’s Tim Gideon had to say about Beats’ $US279 wireless headphones:

When you pay for Beats, you are paying for powerful audio, but also for looks and Dr. Dre’s implicit endorsement. If they were $US200, I’d say these were pretty fairly priced for the distortion-free audio, stylish look, and added passive/wired functionality they provide, but $US280 is pushing it. So, thumbs down on the pricing, but otherwise, this is a top wireless choice for bass lovers.

Lifehacker’s Whitson Gordon concluded that Beats headphones aren’t worth the price and usually exaggerate bass.

The headphones have also gotten mixed reviews in Apple’s community forums. One user even wrote that the headphones wouldn’t work with his or her iPhone 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.