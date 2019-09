There’s a lot of questions about Apple buying Beats, but there’s one thing that’s indisputable — consumers like Beats headphones. It may seem like an odd fit for Apple, but at least it’s buying a company that has broad appeal. Here’s a chart from Statista based on Piper Jaffray data. It shows that teenagers love Beats headphones.

