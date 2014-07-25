Hang With Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine At The Sleek Los Angeles Headquarters Of Beats Electronics

Beats Electronics moved into brand-new headquarters in Culver City, California, in May, just days after it was announced the company had been bought by Apple for $US3 billion.

Even though it’s now part of the Apple empire, the new Beats office has none of the glass-and-steel minimalism we’ve come to expect from Apple.

Instead, it’s bright and fun, with intensely coloured seating areas and listening stations where you can try out headphones.

There aren’t too many outrageous design features in this office, though. Architect Barbara Bestor said the emphasis was on creating a flexible, comfortable working environment, instead of an “adolescent-like interior that is prevalent in Silicon Valley.”

With 105,000 square feet, the Beats office takes up two buildings in Culver City, California. Custom seating makes for a comfortable waiting area. If you walk a bit farther down the entry corridor, you'll find yourself in the cafe. Beats employees can pick up coffee from this cafe at any point throughout the day. Down the hall from the cafe, this blue courtyard has a variety of seating to choose from. Bestor compared the office design to a sophisticated college campus. 'I think office environments, Silicon Valley or not, can often be quite generic or overly branded, and we really wanted to make a campus that felt diverse spatially,' she said in a press release announcing the project. 'We want the architecture to provide moments of respite, energy, communality but not to dominate the work environment.' There are a few different conference areas off of the blue courtyard. If you look to the right in this photo, you'll see a Beats employee trying out some headphones at the listening bar. Stunningly bright red corridors link the working areas together. This hallway even has a couch built in. In this courtyard, each of the walls can be used like a whiteboard and then wiped clean. This corner office is another area with surfaces that are perfect for brainstorming. This awesome gold staircase connects the two floors of the building. Upstairs, there are more conference rooms and another listening bar where employees can try out some Beats. The work spaces in this office are all open, and areas like this were designed to be conducive to brainstorming. In the second building, which houses the company's engineering and R&D departments, a massive aerial shot of Los Angeles by Iwan Baan takes up an entire wall. Now see the best offices around. The World's Coolest Startup Offices »

