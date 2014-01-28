Here Are The $US25,000 Headphones Every Player Will Receive For Playing In The Super Bowl

Graff Diamonds and Beats By Dre have partnered to create diamond encrusted headphones for every player in the Super Bowl according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

Michael Bowie of the Seattle Seahawks tweeted a picture of his headphones, saying they are valued at $US25,000. That is a significant gift, especially for players that will only play one or two years in the NFL at the minimum salary of $US405,000.

If we assume only players on the active 53-man rosters will receive headphones, the entire lot would be valued at $US2.65 million.





