Beats By Dr. Dre Released The Perfect Richard Sherman Ad The Day Of His Incredible Post-Game Rant [THE BRIEF]

YouTube/Officialbeatsbydrdre Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

On Sunday night, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman became the talk of social media when he made a pivotal play in Seattle’s NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers and followed it up with a post-game rant declaring his greatness and the “sorry” state of San Francisco receiver Michael Crabtree. Earlier that day, Beats By Dr. Dre released a prescient commercial in which the polarising Sherman uses the headphones to tune out a frenzy of reporters asking questions about whether or not he’s a “thug.”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Twitter VP of product Michael Sippey is leaving his position to take an advisory role with the company. According to Re/Code, there had been tension between Sippey’s consumer products team and the company’s revenue teams.

Campbell Mithum hired David Carter to be its chief creative officer. Carter has previously worked as senior creative director at BBDO in Minneapolis.

Vespa has a new campaign trying to convince people who think of themselves as nerds that they can become hipsters (which we guess is better?) simply by purchasing one of its motorised scooters.

Hill Holliday chairman Mike Sheehan has stepped down from that role in order to pursue his advisory and investment gigs outside of the agency. Sheehan recently accepted a job as an advisor to The Boston Globe.

Deutsch New York hired DDB New York executive creative director Menno Kluin. Kluin leaves DDB after nearly three years with the agency.

Ad Age looks at how brands like McDonald’s and Equinox went about “celebrating” Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hint: It wasn’t subtle.

Lifestyle website and blog network Glam Media entered a partnership with Hubert Burda Media to launch Glam Media in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.