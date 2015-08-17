Apple's new radio host keeps these 2 motivational quotes on the wall of his office

Beats 1 Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe.

Apple hired BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe in February to run its new online radio station Beats 1. In a new interview with Billboard, Lowe explains the philosophy behind the station, and what it’s like to work there.

Lowe told Billboard that he keeps two motivational quotes on the wall of his office at Apple.

The first quote is something that Lowe came up with himself: “Quality and consistency creates the addiction.” Lowe says that a key part of Beats 1 is convincing people to return and listen again “because it has awakened something in them and they want to hear more.”

There’s another quote that Lowe lives by, and it’s a saying favoured by his colleague, record producer and Beats cofounder Jimmy Iovine: “Don’t be boring.”

Lowe’s energetic presenting style is anything but boring. He’s known for shouting, singing and using sound effects during his shows. Billboard pointed out to Lowe that his shows are often filled with enthusiasm. “Hopefully it doesn’t sound tacky,” he said, “but I really try to sell records because I love them and I want to share the music in a way that other people might like.”

