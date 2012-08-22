A Philadelphia Woman Is Suing The City After Her Aunt Allegedly Locked Her In A Cupboard For 10 Years

Photo: AP Images

A woman is claiming the city of Philadelphia’s care workers failed to protect her from a life of forced prostitution, physical abuse, and 10 years spent living in a cupboard.Beatrice Weston, 20, alleges in her lawsuit that Philadelphia didn’t properly train its care workers, who placed her in her aunt’s care after the older woman had already served time for starving a man to death, The Daily Mail reported Tuesday.



Police discovered Beatrice Weston’s living situation when four mentally-disabled adults were found chained to the walls in the basement of aunt Linda Weston’s basement.

Beatrice Weston is seeking damages for emotional distress, as well as medical and therapy expenses and compensation for lost earnings, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

In her lawsuit, Beatrice Weston claims her body is covered in cuts and wounds from pellet guns — a result of the torture she endured at the hands of her aunt.

Beatrice Weston went to live with her aunt in 2002 when her mother said she could no longer care for her. In her lawsuit, Beatrice Weston alleges the Department of Human Services failed to inspect the home or supervise the placement.

Linda Weston, her boyfriend Gregory Thomas, and her daughter Jean McIntosh are all facing a horde of criminal charges, including assault and false imprisonment, and are expected to stand trial in January, according to the Inquirer.

DON’T MISS: Neo-Nazis Are Encouraging Members To Join The Military So They Can Fight In The ‘Coming Race War’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.