This Heartbreaking Rendition Of 'All You Need Is Love' Will Convince You To Stop Smoking Or Be Grateful That You Don't

A large audience assembled to see the São Paulo University Choir at the city’s Museum of Art. When the curtain opened on stage, they clapped as usual, but their smiles soon turned into looks of concern, surprise, and even disgust.

It wasn’t the choir they paid to see, but regardless of their initial reactions, they were all riveted:

The twelve cancer patients worked with seven singers and the guitar lead as part of A.C. Camargo Cancer Center’s latest partnership with agency JWT Brazil. The medley of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” and “She Loves You” sung through electronic voice boxes and prostheses served as both a celebration of the cancer patients’ recoveries and a bold statement against smoking.

JWT Brazil produced the video this month for the cancer center’s focus on throat cancer, which is largely caused by smoking. Last month, they tackled breast cancer by employing a female graffiti artist to paste mastectomy scars over street art of naked women, along with a message promoting cancer screenings.

A.C. Camargo’s stunt was certainly risky, but regardless of the crowd’s reception of the message, the choir of patients received an enthusiastic standing ovation.

This woman with red hair, like most in the audience, was initially confused and uncomfortable. She could barely look at the stage:

But after seeing the giddy patients smiling and proudly holding their anti-smoking signs, she couldn’t help showing her support:

The A.C. Camargo Center is one of the largest oncological treatment, research, and teaching centres in Latin America and has an active public health program.

