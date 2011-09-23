Beatles Anti-Segregation Contract Sells For $23,000

Apparently, there were some black people here

A contract stipulating that The Beatles “not be required to perform in front of a segregated audience” was auctioned off yesterday for $23,000, according to BBC News.The document was signed by manager Brian Epstein and was expected to sell for, at most, $5,000.



The gig in question, a 1965 show in California, paid the group $40,000.

The Beatles had a history of standing up for civil rights — or at least not playing in front of a clear violation of said rights. The band refused to take the stage at a 1964 Florida show until the crowd was integrated.

“We never play to segregated audiences and we aren’t going to start now,” said John Lennon. “I’d sooner lose our appearance money.”

The auction took place in Los Angeles, but the buyer was not disclosed.

