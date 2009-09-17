Beatles Rock Band Selling Faster Than Expected

MTV Games’ The Beatles: Rock Band is surpassing expectations, Industry Gamers reports:



On a recent Goldman Sachs conference call, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman was asked about the performance of The Beatles Rock Band. The game has clearly benefited from a lot of mainstream hype, and it would appear that sales of the game have gotten off to a good start.

“It’s been terrific. The sales have exceeded our internal expectations. In the first week we’ve sold about 25% of our inventory, and we’ve had tremendous excitement around this game. The reviews have been incredible… It really is a work of art. The game delivers in all respects and we think it’s going to have legs,” Dauman said.

…

Interestingly, Dauman also noted that the special full band kit with Beatles instruments is selling quite well. In this economy, we would have guessed that sales of that SKU would suffer. “The special limited edition set that we have priced at $249, with the Ringo drums, is selling really fast, and it looks like we’ll be selling out of that in November, so if any of you are interested in buying that you’d better hurry up,” he said, adding that The Beatles game is helping to give Rock Band more momentum as a franchise. He noted that there are now 60 million paid downloads to date on the Rock Band platform.

