Beatles Music Digitally Available: Already A Lawsuit About It

It won’t be long until the Beatles albums digitally belong to you. But first there is a lawsuit about it.



The Wall Street Journal: The Beatles catalogue finally became available for paid digital downloading, but not the way the band’s record label, EMI Group Ltd., intended.

London-based EMI on Tuesday filed suit against Bluebeat.com, accusing the online retailer of violating copyright law by offering the British band’s entire catalogue without permission.

Also named as defendants in the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, were Bluebeat’s parent company, Santa Cruz, Calif.,-based Media Rights Technology Inc., and Media Rights Chief Executive Hank Risan.

As of this morning, Beatles songs were still available for purchase from Bluebeat.

The Beatles are one of the most notable absences from iTunes — agreements could just never be reached to include their catalogue in the service. Yoko Ono said in September that the Beatles catalogue would be coming to iTunes, but EMI quickly stated that talks are just ongoing.

It is less difficult, apparently, to strike a deal over a video game. The Beatles: Rock Band was immediately a hit when it was released in September.

If you want to avoid purchasing digital Beatles music that is allegedly unauthorised, not all hope is lost. As the WSJ notes, TheBeatles.com began selling a $280 USB stick carrying digital copies of the entire Beatles catalogue Tuesday, only $20 more than the box set released in September.

